Expect EXTREME heat to persist (temperatures in mid-30s) - SA Weather Service

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is warning that heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected to continue through Friday into Saturday in Gauteng, as well as in the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

A heatwave is defined as temperatures at least five degrees hotter than the average temperature of the hottest month for at least three consecutive days.

The SAWS has issued health advice on its social media platforms for surviving the heat - it includes:

Staying indoors in a well-ventilated room

Avoiding strenuous sports or excessive manual labour

Wearing lightweight clothes, staying well hydrated and using subblock

In Johannesburg, where there have been highs of 32°C this week, the city’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert.

“As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we will remain on high alert to make sure we can respond to all the incidents which might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg.”