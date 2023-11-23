



Crystal Orderson speaks with Michelle Wasserman, Western Cape provincial chairperson of ActionSA and Zahid Badroodien, City Mayco member for water and sanitation.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 03:40)

According to the Integrated Coastal Management Act, five million litres of sewage is allowed to be pumped into the ocean each day.

However, Action SA has laid a criminal charge against the city for allegedly violating this.

They say that the city has failed to adhere to the 2019 permit and has exceeded the permitted effluent quality and quantity limits and has not adhered to monitoring requirements.

RELATED: Sewage on Cape Town beaches: 'Pump station failures are heartbreaking'

Wasserman says that this legal action is a long time coming as it could cause a crisis if this issue is not addressed.

The city has to be held accountable. Michelle Wasserman, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson - ActionSA

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

However, Badroodien says that is unreasonable for department Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to reduce the level of sewage allowed to go through the outfalls as substantially as it did in 2019.

He adds that they have appealed the 2019 appeal which would mean the 2011 permit would be what is valid.

We are well within our permitted allowance… we are absolutely doing our best to contain our operation needs. Zahid Badroodien, City Mayco Member - Water and Sanitation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea