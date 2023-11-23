Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Local
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance. 23 November 2023 1:30 PM
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian' This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potho... 23 November 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thurs... 23 November 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November "OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly. 23 November 2023 5:09 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict. 23 November 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune. 23 November 2023 12:16 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'

23 November 2023 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
rail network
shipping
SA ports

Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago referred to Transnet's failing rail and ports operations as an inflation risk during his MPC statement on Thursday.

In September, the GAIN Group released stats that show the economic cost of the Transnet Freight Rail 'effect' alone would amount to almost 5% of GDP in 2023.

However the GAIN Group director, Stellenbosch University's Professor Jan Havenga, says there is a glimpse of light for the embattled state-owned company under its new management.

© medvedkov/123rf.com
© medvedkov/123rf.com

Right now the ports crisis is weighing South Africa down as the busy holiday season approaches.

Earlier this month the SA Association of Freight Forwarders reported that container ships stuck outside SA ports were averaging a waiting time of over 11 days.

Normally you'd expect a maximum three-day waiting period at a port, said SAAFF's Dave Watts.

Related stories:

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Prof. Havenga sketches the background that led to the catastrophic state of Transnet and outlines the short-term plan he believes could save it.

There's no doubt that we saw this coming. It's got a very long legacy... and the most recent legacy after state capture includes cross-subsidisation problems... Often money that's earned by the ports authority and by terminals cross-subsidised other parts of Transnet operations...

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

The new management brought in after state capture made a huge amount of mistakes, the Prof says.

RELATED: Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

However, he believes the current management in charge after a slew of recent resignations has the ability to start turning things around, also with the input of the private sector.

I think worse than the equipment problems, is the people problem. The previous management created a toxic culture, a lot of people left... Now that the new management, which is much better, is allowing us back in to see what's going on, we've realised just how destructive the place is... There are still really competent people, but they were basically not allowed to do their job properly.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

Michelle Phillips, the new acting head of Transnet, is committed in terms of stewardship. The new head of the railway, Russel Baatjies, I also know well... They did get a hospital pass but that doesn't mean they're not going to try their damn best. I know they're putting everything that they can.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

Havenga notes that the new management are on board with bringing in private sector expertise and assistance as quickly as they possibly can.

Ms Portia Derby (former CEO) and others ... they were very much opposed to the private sector looking over their shoulder... And the private sector have come to the party - they've promised the President that they'll help if they're allowed in.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

In the very short term it's about getting the private sector skills back... letting them help the people inside that are also skilled, and as quickly as possible just getting them to operate as they operated once before... and we are seeing that happening.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

That's the short term - getting people working again, and getting the equipment sorted... then adhering to the Operation Vulindlela roadmap that's in place now, and getting the business into the state where development bank funding can come aboard... Then it's about restructuring, we need to restructure the balance sheet.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

Scroll to the top to listen to this uplifting interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'




23 November 2023 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
rail network
shipping
SA ports

More from Business

Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions

23 November 2023 9:32 PM

TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on YouTube (November 23 2023)

No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk

23 November 2023 7:06 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank

23 November 2023 10:07 AM

The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

23 November 2023 7:01 AM

The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

22 November 2023 9:33 PM

Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions

23 November 2023 9:32 PM

TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on YouTube (November 23 2023)

No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk

23 November 2023 7:06 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea

23 November 2023 3:55 PM

The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'

23 November 2023 3:35 PM

South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brown and green lizard / Pixabay: Nilina

Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This file photo shows Oscar Pistorius in court on 4 June in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'

23 November 2023 1:41 PM

Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution

23 November 2023 1:30 PM

South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan

Local

SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December

Lifestyle

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: uRamaphosa uziyele mathupha eKZN eyobona inhlekelele ekuN2

23 November 2023 11:33 PM

The day that was: President sees Durban’s port chaos, 2023 JHB Golf Open starts

23 November 2023 10:06 PM

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire, hostage release to start Friday

23 November 2023 9:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA