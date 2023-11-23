100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November





Crystal Orderson interviews Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

The highly anticipated Black Friday is just hours away and retailers are hard at work to give us the best deals at the best prices.

OneDayOnly is no different and will be offering unbeatable deals on everything under the sun from the 20th to 27th November!

From up to 60% off to 100% off, OneDayOnline is where you want to be to get the most bang for your buck.

Because it's "fastest fingers first", Venter recommends logging on first thing in the morning to avoid missing out on their unreal deals.

OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday. Laurian Venter, Sales Director – OneDayOnly.co.za

We offer great, great deals and great discounts every single day. Laurian Venter, Sales Director – OneDayOnly.co.za

