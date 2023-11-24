Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029. 24 November 2023 5:16 PM
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkam... 24 November 2023 4:47 PM
Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision... 24 November 2023 1:42 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
Why do some people who experience childhood trauma seem unaffected by it? A traumatic event can change the course of a child’s life, but there are ways we can protect them. 24 November 2023 5:40 PM
‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things. 24 November 2023 2:36 PM
When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe According to a 2023 report by UK communications regulator Ofcom, 20% of three year olds now own a mobile phone. 24 November 2023 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane... Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

24 November 2023 6:35 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
Lesetja Kganyago
Competition Commission

Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reserv'e Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Competition Commission 'must be given the space to do their work'.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank says it refuses to meddle in the Competition Commission’s probe into claims of rand manipulation.

Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency.

Last week, the competition commission fined British multi-national bank Standard Chartered R42 million after it admitted to engaging in currency manipulation.

It’s the second banking firm to agree to a settlement since the scandal broke.

ALSO READ:

- Public Interest SA bays for the blood of British bank standard chartered

- Rand manipulation part of private sector's efforts to destabilise govt – Cabinet

- Competition Commission probing possibility of charging rigging-accused banks

The reserve bank – whose job it is to protect the value of the rand – has now also come under scrutiny.

Political parties are among those now calling for the central bank to account for the saga and to sanction banks found to be transgressors.

Speaking at the announcement of the policy rates on Thursday – SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago told journalists that the Competition Commission has jurisdiction over the matter.

“Should they require any further assistance from us, they will get it. But they are the competent authority to investigate any allegations of market abuse or market manipulation.

“They must be given the space to do their work and follow their processes and we should not burden them with asking for running commentary. Beyond that, you are not going to get any further comment from the reserve bank,” he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB




24 November 2023 6:35 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
Lesetja Kganyago
Competition Commission

More from Business

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram @siyakolisi

'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York

24 November 2023 9:48 AM

Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions

23 November 2023 9:32 PM

TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'

23 November 2023 9:02 PM

Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on YouTube (November 23 2023)

No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk

23 November 2023 7:06 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank

23 November 2023 10:07 AM

The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

23 November 2023 7:01 AM

The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

Expect EXTREME heat to persist (temperatures in mid-30s) - SA Weather Service

Local Lifestyle

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Oscar Pistorius parole decision not a surprise, says June Steenkamp's lawyer

24 November 2023 8:31 PM

Eskom interventions to ensure energy buffer for December, says Ramokgopa

24 November 2023 8:15 PM

Gauteng shoppers brave heat & long queues for Black Friday deals

24 November 2023 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA