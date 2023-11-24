ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide





John Perlman speaks with Wayne Sussman, an independent election analyst.

At the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, the ANC received 82% of the vote, one of its strongest KwaZulu Natal by-election results this year.

The EFF and IFP trailed behind, with only 11% and 7% of the vote, respectively.

The by-election results are especially interesting, as we swiftly approach the 2024 National Elections.

Sussman says that the ANC has had a difficult year in KwaZulu Natal, but this result could signal a change.

The ANC will say that this is a sign that the party is reforming in KwaZulu Natal. Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

However, the ANC is losing support in the Eastern Cape where it had previously been performing well, with a recent by-election result in a rural area taking them from 86% of the vote to 58%.