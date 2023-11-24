Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar





A lawsuit has been filed at the New York Supreme Court, alleging that Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Eric Bishop) was “operating through his position as a well-known celebrity” to sexually assault an unidentified woman in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges that Foxx made comments such as “Wow, you have that supermodel body” while at Catch NYC & Roof, a restaurant and rooftop bar, before grabbing the woman by the arm and pulling her to the “secluded” back of the rooftop where a “heinous touching and sexual assault” took place.

The woman is also suing Catch NYC & Roof and its owner Mark Birnbaum for being “negligent” because they “failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described” in the lawsuit.

Foxx denies these allegations and is convinced that they will be dismissed.

The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action. Jamie Foxx (via a spokesperson)

