'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York
Siya Kolisi and his family are in New York City, living their best life.
BUT... it's clear that our Springbokkie is missing home.
Siyamthanda Kolisi posted a video live from The Big Apple.
In the video, our captain explains how nice it is to be in New York, but that there's no place like home.
I know there's snow here, but we have Ubuntu. It's very cold; it's winter here, but it is summer in South Africa. I want to encourage you to visit South Africa! We have the beach, we have safaris, we have shisanyama... there's so much history, we have great people and there's amagwinya.Siya Kolisi, our captain
Of course, people on social media commented saying that Kolisi's video reminded them of Trevor Noah's ad promoting South Africa.
Wow Siya he’s giving @Trevornoah a run for who can describe our country the best. I love it.Penny Lebyane - Media Personality
So bad we paid Trevor for nothing 🤷♂️, I mean if Siya could do it without expecting anything from the government in return why was Trevor compensated for this?Social Media User
While other social media praised South Africa's golden boy for being a great ambassador for Mzansi.
Turns out, our @Springboks Captain @SiyaKolisi is currently in USA, and is inviting all Americans to #visitsouthafrica to come experience #Ubuntu, natural beauty, wildlife, our food and of course our sunny weather. Danko my Captain.🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦' Sonto Ndlovu🇿🇦❤ (@sontondlovu) November 21, 2023
We are ready to welcome them.… pic.twitter.com/XGOtnUWFdg
This article first appeared on KFM : 'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz6b4hKtMnI/
