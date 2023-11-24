On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane...





Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; 5 September 1946 – 24 November 1991) was a British singer and songwriter who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen.

Mercury died at 45 years old in his home because of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

Before the rock legend died, he contributed to the world of music that lasted a lifetime and created a legacy that'll last through generations with some of these greatest hits...

We will rock you

I want to break free

Bohemian rhapsody

We are the champions

Under pressure

Another one bites the dust

To the music, to the legend - rest in peace, Freddie Mercury!

