Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

In a shock to the rest of Europe Geert Wilders, a nationalist extremist, has come out victorious in Dutch elections.

According to CNN some say this feels like a ‘Trump moment’ for the Netherlands.

This is a definite change. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) won 37 out of 150 seats in parliament, but would need to form a coalition government to fully take power.

Wilders has a number of extreme right views including being anti-Islam, anti-immigration, anti-European Union and Ukraine-skeptic.

He wants to ban mosques. He wants to ban the Quran being in the country. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

According to Gilchrist, Wilders has made so many extreme and inflammatory statements that he has been under police protection for almost 20 years.

The Netherlands is not the only country showing a political shift to the right, with Argentina electing right-wing extremist Javier Milei earlier this week.

There has also been a shift to the hard right across Europe in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Sweden and more.

FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons

There are plenty of post-pandemic economic woes and we are blaming immigrants and foreigners. I think it is head in hands time when we start doing that again. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

