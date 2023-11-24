Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029. 24 November 2023 5:16 PM
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkam... 24 November 2023 4:47 PM
Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision... 24 November 2023 1:42 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
Why do some people who experience childhood trauma seem unaffected by it? A traumatic event can change the course of a child’s life, but there are ways we can protect them. 24 November 2023 5:40 PM
‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things. 24 November 2023 2:36 PM
When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe According to a 2023 report by UK communications regulator Ofcom, 20% of three year olds now own a mobile phone. 24 November 2023 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane... Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

24 November 2023 10:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands

The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.

Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for the World View

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

In a shock to the rest of Europe Geert Wilders, a nationalist extremist, has come out victorious in Dutch elections.

According to CNN some say this feels like a ‘Trump moment’ for the Netherlands.

This is a definite change.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) won 37 out of 150 seats in parliament, but would need to form a coalition government to fully take power.

RELATED: Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

Wilders has a number of extreme right views including being anti-Islam, anti-immigration, anti-European Union and Ukraine-skeptic.

He wants to ban mosques. He wants to ban the Quran being in the country.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

According to Gilchrist, Wilders has made so many extreme and inflammatory statements that he has been under police protection for almost 20 years.

RELATED: India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

The Netherlands is not the only country showing a political shift to the right, with Argentina electing right-wing extremist Javier Milei earlier this week.

There has also been a shift to the hard right across Europe in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Sweden and more.

FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons

There are plenty of post-pandemic economic woes and we are blaming immigrants and foreigners. I think it is head in hands time when we start doing that again.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe




24 November 2023 10:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands

More from World

Picture: Pexels

OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster

23 November 2023 2:05 PM

OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Karolina Grabowska (pexels.com)

Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations

23 November 2023 12:16 PM

Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine flag: Wikimedia Commons: Harrison Carnicom. Palestine flag: Wikimedia commons: Joi Ito

Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently

23 November 2023 12:11 PM

Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian actress Polina Menshikh. Picture: @polinamenshikh/instagram

Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony

23 November 2023 10:58 AM

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera

23 November 2023 8:17 AM

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 via The Conversation

'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'

22 November 2023 12:05 PM

The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Computer generated image of an underground bunker released by the Israel Defense Forces. IDF/Twitter via The Conversation.

Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes

22 November 2023 11:32 AM

The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

22 November 2023 8:43 AM

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

22 November 2023 6:55 AM

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

Expect EXTREME heat to persist (temperatures in mid-30s) - SA Weather Service

Local Lifestyle

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Oscar Pistorius parole decision not a surprise, says June Steenkamp's lawyer

24 November 2023 8:31 PM

Eskom interventions to ensure energy buffer for December, says Ramokgopa

24 November 2023 8:15 PM

Gauteng shoppers brave heat & long queues for Black Friday deals

24 November 2023 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA