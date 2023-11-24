



CAPE TOWN - On the back of taking swipes at Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the National Assembly on Thursday, new Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane also slammed other judicial institutions, including her successor at the Public Protector’s Office, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

During the debate on the budget report of these institutions, the former public protector said the SIU was duplicating the work of the Public Protector’s Office, and the EFF would be scrutinising its mandate.

She also criticised the NPA’s handling of state capture cases and for entering into settlement agreements with multinational companies.

“The incapacity of the NPA to prosecute complex cases or commercial crimes, such as Steinhoff, cannot move on Phala Phala because the institution has become a tool in the hands of the politicians.”

Mkhwebane also didn’t have kind words for her former deputy and now successor at the Public Protector’s Office, Kholeka Gcaleka.

“The perception that she is a president’s protector will be difficult to shake concerning her role in the Phala Phala matter.”

This article first appeared on EWN : New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU