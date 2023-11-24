Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death
JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp has spoken of the “massive hole” her daughter's death left.
This was in an emotional victim impact statement presented at the parole hearing of her daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius.
A parole board convened at Pretoria's Atteridgeville Prison on Friday to consider Pistorius for early release.
Steenkamp did not attend the proceedings, but her victim impact statement was read out by a legal representative at the hearing.
Rob Matthews, speaking to the media on Steenkamp’s behalf, also shared it with journalists gathered outside the prison on Friday.
“Were our dreams fulfilled? Of course not. We realise we were blessed as our daughter left us memories we could only be proud of. The massive hole left in our future can never be filled by anyone else.”
Steenkamp’s victim impact statement also spoke to her husband, Barry Steenkamp’s recent death.
“I have no doubt that Barry died of a broken heart. No parent should have to bury a child and most certainly not in the circumstances that prevailed in the demise of Reeva."
Steenkamp said she still does not believe Pistorius’ version that he shot her daughter believing she was an intruder, but she is not opposing his parole.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death
More from Local
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist
Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.Read More
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS
Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.Read More
Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.Read More
June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated
June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.Read More
SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts
A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.Read More
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all
Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.Read More
Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday
The Stage 6 announcement comes shortly after Eskom implemented indefinite Stage 4 power cuts this week.Read More
Port crisis is a 'totally unecessary economic headwind'
Our ports are in a state of disaster with thousands of containers unable to make it to shore.Read More
Expect EXTREME heat to persist (temperatures in mid-30s) - SA Weather Service
Several provinces are experiencing a heatwave, including Gauteng, says the South African Weather Service.Read More