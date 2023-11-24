WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about What’s Gone Viral.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Giving birth and going through contractions is an extremely painful process and it can be hard to focus on anything else.
When English singer, Robbie Williams’ wife was in labour in 2014, he decided to try and take her mind off the pain by singing his song ‘Candy’.
The video recently resurfaced after a documentary about his life was released on Netflix.
While some might love to have a private Robbie Williams show, she looked very unimpressed by the performance.
Imagine you are going through contractions, and you are in agony, and that song is playing in the background.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
@robbiewilliams_fan Robbie Williams-helping Ayda #loverobbie💖💖 #helpingAyda #omg #lovehimeornot #sweet #cute #funnybutcutetho #thebestsong #whodoesntlikethissong #todiefor #greatguy ♬ original sound - Lucy_campbell
Maybe in future sticking to ice chips and words of affirmation would be a safer plan.
