'Hot girl summer, fur baby', survey reveals most hated words used by millennials





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending news which includes a survey which reveals 25 most hated words. (Skip to 4.47 for this one)

Gilchrist reports that a survey of 2,000 Britons was carried out by research agency, Perspectus Global and found that one in four people have sighed in disappointment when they have heard someone using a cringeworthy word - it's words "that just gets on our nerves."

The report also reveals that 17% of people said that they distance themselves from people who use these words and that their opinion of the person goes down as a result.

Survey says, the top 25 'most hated words' are...

25) My bad

24) Wine-o-clock

23) Bossing it (in control)

22) No offence, but

21) Hot girl summer

20) Methinks (I believe)

19) Coolio

18) Fur baby (pampered pet)

17) No problemo

16) Drinkies

15) Happy Friyay

14) Nookie

13) Sorry, not sorry

12) Wifey

11) Hanky-panky

10) Chrimbo (Yuletide)

9) Din dins (dinner)

8) Bae (partner, boyfriend, lover)

7) Totes (totally)

6) Nom nom nom

5) Bants (banter)

4) LOLZ

3) Awesomeness

2) Holibobs (holiday)

1) Amazeballs

How many of these are you guilty of using?

