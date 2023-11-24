'Hot girl summer, fur baby', survey reveals most hated words used by millennials
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending news which includes a survey which reveals 25 most hated words. (Skip to 4.47 for this one)
Gilchrist reports that a survey of 2,000 Britons was carried out by research agency, Perspectus Global and found that one in four people have sighed in disappointment when they have heard someone using a cringeworthy word - it's words "that just gets on our nerves."
The report also reveals that 17% of people said that they distance themselves from people who use these words and that their opinion of the person goes down as a result.
Survey says, the top 25 'most hated words' are...
25) My bad
24) Wine-o-clock
23) Bossing it (in control)
22) No offence, but
21) Hot girl summer
20) Methinks (I believe)
19) Coolio
18) Fur baby (pampered pet)
17) No problemo
16) Drinkies
15) Happy Friyay
14) Nookie
13) Sorry, not sorry
12) Wifey
11) Hanky-panky
10) Chrimbo (Yuletide)
9) Din dins (dinner)
8) Bae (partner, boyfriend, lover)
7) Totes (totally)
6) Nom nom nom
5) Bants (banter)
4) LOLZ
3) Awesomeness
2) Holibobs (holiday)
1) Amazeballs
How many of these are you guilty of using?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Hot girl summer, fur baby', survey reveals most hated words used by millennials
