Blue whales (largest animals on Earth) swims back to 'safe haven' in Seychelles





John Maytham speaks to wildlife sound recordist, Chris Watson to discuss a remarkable project undertaken with researchers and filmmakers - looking for blue whales in a part of the Indian Ocean where they were wiped out by whaling decades ago.

(Listen to the interview below).

Researchers and filmmakers in the Seychelles captured footage of the whales in 2020 and 2021. It features in the Imax film Blue Whales 3D.

A year of underwater audio recording revealed that the animals spend months in the region.

Watson says the study came about when historic documents resurfaced about a whaling fleet that killed a number of blue whales illegally, decades ago.

Blue whale numbers are still a tiny proportion of what they were and the species is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

More than 300,000 were killed in the southern hemisphere alone - chased down by modern, fast whaling ships.

Watson and other crew members decided to embark on a scientific expedition to see if this whale population survived in the location they were wiped out in as they were never studied or documented, says the recordist.

Watson recalls sailing 300 kilometers North of the Seychelles where him and the crew spent a month in a remote part of the Indian ocean, "isolated" looking for these animals.

It was a remarkable experience. Chris Watson, Wildlife Sound Recordist

The discovery, published in the Journal of Endangered Species Research, was the result of fixing a "sound trap" to the seabed close to the tiny island nation.

Fitted with underwater microphones, batteries and recording devices, the trap was left in place for a year, recording 15 minutes of every hour, every day.

Watson says, the sound of the blue whale is "a powerful song with low frequency that's unable to be heard with the human ear. You can feel the vibration but you can't hear it."

Over this period and several analysis conducted by the lead scientist, sounds from sperm whales to dolphins and signs of the blue whale were discovered.

Hydrophones monitored the area over period of a year and lead scientists couldn't hear anything but after a did spectral anaylsis - it showed that there's a significant population of blue whales that migrate in that part of the Indian Ocean from February to March. Chris Watson, Wildlife Sound Recordist

As for the seeing their blow-outs/exhales in reality, Watson says "it's spectacular."

I thought they were two or three animals together. The sounds is really powerful, pulsing sounds and the tail fin is most spectacular and significant on its own. Chris Watson, Wildlife Sound Recordist

After this discovery, a major concern is protecting important areas for blue whales from noise pollution, which travels equally efficiently through the water.

Right now, there isn't a huge amount of ship traffic in the Seychelles so it's a quiet and safe place to call home for the blue whales, says Watson.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Blue whales (largest animals on Earth) swims back to 'safe haven' in Seychelles