Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole.
Pistorius came up for parole on Friday at Atteridgeville, after a total of eight years behind bars for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.
Proceedings got underway on Friday morning before wrapping up earlier in the afternoon.
The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that the parole board has now decided to grant Pistorius parole.
Pistorius has been granted parole. He'll be released on 5 January 2024. His parole will run until 2029. He will have to attend therapy and do community service while on parole.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2023
Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.
He will be released on 5 January 2024, with the department saying there’s a process that needs to be followed before then to prepare him.
His parole will run until 2029.
And in terms of the conditions of his parole, it’s understood he’s going to have to attend therapy and do community service while on parole. He also cannot leave the magisterial district of Waterkloof.
This article first appeared on EWN : Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Source : Pool
