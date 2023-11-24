‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds
Crystal Orderson speaks with Shani Naidoo, Retail Director at AmericanSwiss
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Lab-grown diamonds are physically and chemically identical to natural diamonds, but for a fraction of the cost.
From 2016 to 2022 sales of man-made diamonds grew from $1 billion to $12 billion.
This contributes to 17% of the total diamond market.
RELATED: [LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?
Naidoo says that in 2017 they knew how important lab grown diamonds would be as earth-grown diamonds were becoming inaccessibly expensive.
She says that if you compared the price of natural diamonds in 2017 to now, a 1ct diamond will have literally doubled in price from R100 000 to R200 000.
However, a 1ct lab-grown diamond can go for as little at R20 000 at American Swiss.
It is the very first time in 100 years of selling diamonds that we can offer a diamond alternative that is a diamond. So, for the very first time I can say, diamonds are for everyone.Shani Naidoo, Retail Director at AmericanSwiss
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thaisign/thaisign2103/thaisign210300140/166253966-pink-diamonds-are-placed-on-a-pile-of-white-diamonds-and-keep-turning-.jpg
