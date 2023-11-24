‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds





Crystal Orderson speaks with Shani Naidoo, Retail Director at AmericanSwiss

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Lab-grown diamonds are physically and chemically identical to natural diamonds, but for a fraction of the cost.

From 2016 to 2022 sales of man-made diamonds grew from $1 billion to $12 billion.

This contributes to 17% of the total diamond market.

Naidoo says that in 2017 they knew how important lab grown diamonds would be as earth-grown diamonds were becoming inaccessibly expensive.

She says that if you compared the price of natural diamonds in 2017 to now, a 1ct diamond will have literally doubled in price from R100 000 to R200 000.

However, a 1ct lab-grown diamond can go for as little at R20 000 at American Swiss.

A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com

It is the very first time in 100 years of selling diamonds that we can offer a diamond alternative that is a diamond. So, for the very first time I can say, diamonds are for everyone. Shani Naidoo, Retail Director at AmericanSwiss

