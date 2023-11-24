'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist





John Maytham interviews Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist.

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after spending eight years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) for Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area spent just under an hour today to come to a conclusion, which Maytham finds somewhat concerning.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, him being granted patrol isn't a surprise.

Maughan says that the disparity between what the court found Pistorius guilty of – murder – and what the public finds him guilty of – premeditated murder with the intention to murder Reeva – makes this case difficult, and will naturally leave the family dissatisfied.

Because of his actions, her family will never be able to see Reeva progress in life, whether it be another birthday spent together, or watching her navigate the role of motherhood.

Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool

We were all expecting it. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist

June Steenkamp and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence because they'll never ever be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist

