How to secure your child’s education with Liberty’s Educator Xtra





Working parents across South Africa are not only focusing on progressing in their own careers and improving their own skills but also making sure that their children are getting the best education possible so that they too can thrive.

However, it’s important to understand how uncertain the future can be. Take the Covid-19 pandemic, for example. In a short period, many working individuals were rendered jobless because of company closures, retrenchments, and many other reasons. Although the pandemic has ended, the possibility of job loss is still very real.

To help parents feel more secure about their child’s education, Liberty South Africa offers the Educator Xtra plan, a risk cover that pays for your children’s education should you pass away, become permanently disabled or critically ill and also, has a cashback feature.

John Perlman recently spoke to Tom Crotty, Lead Specialist for Technical Marketing at Liberty Group SA, and learned about Educator Xtra and all of the perks that come with it.

Listen to the full conversation below.

The nice way to think about this is that you’ve got a protection element and you’ve got a saving element. Tom Crotty, Lead Specialist for Technical Marketing, Liberty Group SA

With Educator Xtra, you are guaranteed to get the full value of your premiums paid back in cash* when the child beneficiary turns 18 years old should you not claim over the period of the cover. Other products within Liberty’s EduCator Suite include:

EduGlobal: where parents get greater access to international universities for their children.

where parents get greater access to international universities for their children. New-born practice: a parent has up to 4 months to add a newborn child to an existing EduCator policy without the need for medical underwriting.

a parent has up to 4 months to add a newborn child to an existing EduCator policy without the need for medical underwriting. Next Gen Cover: where a child (on an EduCator policy) can access Life Cover, Disability cover & Critical Illness cover on their own Lifestyle Protector policy once their education journey is complete – without the need for medical underwriting.

For more information on Liberty’s Educator Xtra, visit their official website.