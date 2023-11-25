Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’





Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

When a patient puts pressure on their treating doctor or their treating doctor gives antibiotics to somebody who has a viral infection, they are wasting those antibiotics but also creating a problem whereby the germs that are circulating in society become used to this anti-biotics and as part of their survival, they, therefore, develop resistance. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

The misuse of antibiotics is causing a reduction in their effectiveness, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In fact, the WHO has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and development.

#AntimicrobialResistance was declared a top 10 global threat to public health by WHO in 2019.



Losing the effectiveness of life-saving medication is a critical threat, and we need to stop it!



Here’s how: https://t.co/HBPhXIacZT pic.twitter.com/9ERTq58yib ' World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 24, 2023

Antibiotics are substances that fight bacterial infections.

They can either kill bacteria or prevent their growth, and they are widely used for treatment and prevention.

However, Nyati believes that doctors are too quick to prescribe antibiotics to patients.

He adds that antibiotics are sometimes given to someone who has a common cold or flu caused by viruses that don't specifically respond to antibiotics.

It's an irresponsible action by doctors. The approach of giving antibiotics before there is any secondary bacterial infection is one of the problems. To them, it is more of a risk management thing. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Nyati thinks that we have abused these life-saving drugs to the point where we are now facing a post-antibiotic era in the near future if we don't take drastic action.