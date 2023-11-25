How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies
Jonathan Fairbairn spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.
Listen to their conversational in the audio clip below.
Many small successes, in many areas, some of which may not be publicly recognised, may be just what's required to prepare the platform for your child to go on and shine at some future time.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
As we approach the end of the year, children are often recognised for their achievements in various fields such as academics, sports, or the arts.
However, it is important to remember that not every child will receive an award, a certificate, or a medal.
These accolades do not define our children or their future.
According to Bush, children develop in different ways every year, and many of these ways may not be related to academics, sports, or cultural activities.
In fact, some of these developments may be more important than any award or recognition.
It might be your child's year to grow in confidence.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Bush emphasises that it is crucial for children to learn that sometimes it is not their turn and that it is okay for others to be in the spotlight.
It is a lesson our kids need to learn.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
We should not only rely on schools to recognise our children's accomplishments, but we should also develop our own ways of honouring each other when we do things well, says Bush.
It might not necessarily be making the A cricket team or getting an A on a Math test, but it's also about honouring your children when they are helpful, supportive, kind, loving and when they persevere.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
