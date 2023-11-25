'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice'
Jonathan Fairbairn spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane.
Take a listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
Looking to add a new book to your reading list or searching for gift ideas for a fellow book lover?
Look no further!
Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that is brimming with 130 reading recommendations across various genres.
Their catalogue includes:
The Covenant of Water - by Abraham Verghese
Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby - by Rassie Erasmus, David O'Sullivan
The Race To Be Myself - by Caster Semenya
Khanyisa – A Culinary Storyteller - by Khanyisa Malabi
The Blunders - by David Walliams, Adam Stower
Click here for the FULL catalogue:
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/thoughtful-woman-in-christmas-hat-reading-book-in-cafe-6113398/
