



Jonathan Fairbairn spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane.

Take a listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice. Phemelo Motalane, Exclusive Books bookseller

Looking to add a new book to your reading list or searching for gift ideas for a fellow book lover?

Look no further!

Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that is brimming with 130 reading recommendations across various genres.

Their catalogue includes:

Leo - by Deon Meyer

Picture: Exclusive Books website

The Covenant of Water - by Abraham Verghese

Picture: Exclusive Books website

Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby - by Rassie Erasmus, David O'Sullivan

Picture: Exclusive Books website

The Race To Be Myself - by Caster Semenya

Picture: Exclusive Books website

Khanyisa – A Culinary Storyteller - by Khanyisa Malabi

Picture: Exclusive Books website

The Blunders - by David Walliams, Adam Stower

Picture: Exclusive Books website

Click here for the FULL catalogue:

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.