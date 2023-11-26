Unveiling the future of fashion
In a world of fast-fashion driven largely by consumerism, there is a pressing need for sustainable practices within the country's fashion industry.
This was the vision behind the Annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, which took place in Cape Town this past week.
This prestigious event recognizes and honours the efforts of designers, innovators, influencers, and activists who are at the forefront of driving positive change within the fashion landscape.
The event focuses on reshaping the narrative of style and sustainability
Fashion is an incredibly powerful media and can drive the hyper consumption of fast fashion. And we want to focus the attention of designers that use sustainable practices. The awards are a celebration of everyone in our ecosystemJackie May, Twyg founder
May says the designers are scrutinised by judges on all aspects of the business and brand.
We want to support people employing South Africans and trying to grow the local economy. We also look for natural fibres, which are better for the environment. We look at the labels, which we know is always accurate. And we look at how the fabrics are taken of.Jackie May, Twyg founder
May shares the following tips for consumers to preserve their clothes in a sustainable way.
If your clothes have come to the end of its life, you should take care of them in the best way. You can also mend them. It's insanity having to wash your clothes every time you wear them. Washing them releases the micro-fibres into the water ways, but you also wear and tear them. I always suggest to just air them or spot treat them.Jackie May, Twyg founder
Scroll up for the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unveiling the future of fashion
More from Local
Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture
Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture.Read More
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist
Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.Read More
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS
Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.Read More
Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.Read More
June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated
June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.Read More
SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts
A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.Read More
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all
Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.Read More
Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death
Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, had her emotional victim impact statement read out by a legal representative on Friday during the parole hearing of her daughter's killer, Oscar Pistorius.Read More
Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday
The Stage 6 announcement comes shortly after Eskom implemented indefinite Stage 4 power cuts this week.Read More