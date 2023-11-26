



Photo courtesy of Twyg (Facebook)

In a world of fast-fashion driven largely by consumerism, there is a pressing need for sustainable practices within the country's fashion industry.

This was the vision behind the Annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, which took place in Cape Town this past week.

This prestigious event recognizes and honours the efforts of designers, innovators, influencers, and activists who are at the forefront of driving positive change within the fashion landscape.

The event focuses on reshaping the narrative of style and sustainability

Fashion is an incredibly powerful media and can drive the hyper consumption of fast fashion. And we want to focus the attention of designers that use sustainable practices. The awards are a celebration of everyone in our ecosystem Jackie May, Twyg founder

May says the designers are scrutinised by judges on all aspects of the business and brand.

We want to support people employing South Africans and trying to grow the local economy. We also look for natural fibres, which are better for the environment. We look at the labels, which we know is always accurate. And we look at how the fabrics are taken of. Jackie May, Twyg founder

May shares the following tips for consumers to preserve their clothes in a sustainable way.

If your clothes have come to the end of its life, you should take care of them in the best way. You can also mend them. It's insanity having to wash your clothes every time you wear them. Washing them releases the micro-fibres into the water ways, but you also wear and tear them. I always suggest to just air them or spot treat them. Jackie May, Twyg founder

Scroll up for the conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unveiling the future of fashion