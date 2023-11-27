



JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested for the murder of local school teacher Kirsten Kluyts and is expected to appear in court soon.

Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts was attacked in George Lea Park in Sandton, in late October, while participating in a MyRun event.

Her body was discovered by other participants after the event. According to reports, she was raped and strangled to death.

The horrific incident sent shockwaves through the country.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: “Lieutenant general Elias Mawela has commended Sandton’s team of detectives that managed to crack the murder case of Ms Kirsten Kluyts by arresting her alleged murderer on Sunday, 26 November 2023, in Parkmore suburb. This follows a thorough investigation by detectives and the assistance of 24/7 Security Management.”

Muridili said the suspect, a 21-year-old student at a Sandton tertiary institution, was arrested at about 4pm on Sunday at a students’ residence.

“The suspect will be charged with murder, and he will appear before court soon.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher