Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher The man was arrested on Sunday for the murder of the 34-year-old teacher, whose body was found in late October by participants of... 27 November 2023 7:53 AM
Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season The minister said with some generating units expected to return to service during the week, there would be more generating capacit... 27 November 2023 6:37 AM
Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture. 26 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
View all Business
SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘... 26 November 2023 11:51 AM
'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice' Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendati... 25 November 2023 7:03 PM
How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies “It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other p... 25 November 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane... Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher

27 November 2023 7:53 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Gender-Based Violence
Johannesburg murders

The man was arrested on Sunday for the murder of the 34-year-old teacher, whose body was found in late October by participants of a MyRun event that she took part in.

JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested for the murder of local school teacher Kirsten Kluyts and is expected to appear in court soon.

Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts was attacked in George Lea Park in Sandton, in late October, while participating in a MyRun event.

Her body was discovered by other participants after the event. According to reports, she was raped and strangled to death.

The horrific incident sent shockwaves through the country.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: “Lieutenant general Elias Mawela has commended Sandton’s team of detectives that managed to crack the murder case of Ms Kirsten Kluyts by arresting her alleged murderer on Sunday, 26 November 2023, in Parkmore suburb. This follows a thorough investigation by detectives and the assistance of 24/7 Security Management.”

Muridili said the suspect, a 21-year-old student at a Sandton tertiary institution, was arrested at about 4pm on Sunday at a students’ residence.

“The suspect will be charged with murder, and he will appear before court soon.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher




27 November 2023 7:53 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Gender-Based Violence
Johannesburg murders

More from Local

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season

27 November 2023 6:37 AM

The minister said with some generating units expected to return to service during the week, there would be more generating capacity, allowing for lower stages of load shedding. there will be more capacity on the power grid, which would also allow some days to have load shedding suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town Carnival in the Cape Town. Picture: Twitter @CTCarnival.

Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture

26 November 2023 12:23 PM

Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo courtesy of Twyg (Facebook)

Unveiling the future of fashion

26 November 2023 11:27 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Jackie May, founder of Twyg to talk about the recent Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards and the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June Steenkamp at her memorial service

'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist

24 November 2023 5:16 PM

Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS

24 November 2023 4:47 PM

Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

24 November 2023 1:42 PM

The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, leaves High Court in Pretoria for a lunch break on 17 March 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.

June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated

24 November 2023 1:26 PM

June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The queue outside Barrack Street Home Affairs in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday, 18 November 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts

24 November 2023 1:25 PM

A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: June Steenkamp during the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius at the High Court in Pretoria on 18 March 2014. Picture: Pool.

Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death

24 November 2023 12:04 PM

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, had her emotional victim impact statement read out by a legal representative on Friday during the parole hearing of her daughter's killer, Oscar Pistorius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher

Local

Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season

Local

Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cops net suspect for murder of Sandton school teacher

27 November 2023 9:53 AM

Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy

27 November 2023 9:48 AM

Ramokgopa says there will be less load shedding over festive season

27 November 2023 8:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA