The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding

27 November 2023 8:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Loadshedding
Renewable energy
Africa Melane
eskom loadshedding
Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish.

Africa Melane interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli (Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University) about the recent spike in loadshedding stages.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mamphweli says the recent spike in loadshedding is not "because we're close to a collapse of the system" but rather because "Eskom handed over loadshedding schedules to City Power in Johannesburg who did not implement the schedule correctly."

Many residents, including Mamphweli, noticed that they were set to be on stage six, but what was implemented appeared to be stage eight, meaning that, for more than eight hours a day, some parts of the City of Johannesburg didn't have electricity.

How does this happen?

Mamphweli says City Power "wasn't necessarily ready" to implement the loadshedding schedule, a responsibility handed to it recently.

Eskom has in the past successfully worked with other municipalities to implement their loadshedding schedules. Those in charge of local governments 'need to be engaged', says Mamphweli.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
