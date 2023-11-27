RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings
Lester Kiewit speaks with Stuart McConnachie, Race Director for the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
The RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town is a highlight for local runners and draws people from around the world.
However, this weekend's event was soured by the mugging of three runners on the trail.
No participants were hurt, and runners were warned of this threat as the race continued.
RELATED: Trail runners mugged during race
A top runner from the UK, Tom Evans, was also robbed prior to the race and decided to return home.
McConnachie says the event was a success, despite these incidents.
He says that when the muggings occurred, organisers secured the hotspot areas to ensure the race can safely go ahead.
RELATED: Elite UK trail runner attacked on Table Mountain, pulls out of Cape Town race
We felt that the runners were almost safer to continue.Stuart McConnachie, Race Director - RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town
As much as this has put a dampener on things, overall it has been an amazing experience.Stuart McConnachie, Race Director - RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town
McConnachie says the event can continue growing and that muggings can be prevented.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
