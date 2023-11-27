On this day in 2013, Disney’s ‘Frozen’ hit theatres and we just can’t let it go
It’s been a full decade since Disney’s ‘Frozen’ captured hearts across the world.
The adaption of Hans Christian Andersen’s 1845 fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen’ opened in theatres on 27 November 2013.
It only took a few years and several rewrites to nail down the story of Arendellian princesses Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, and Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell.
With a hilarious loving snowman Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad and Disney’s ability to create the perfect earworm of a song, the film was an instant hit.
‘Frozen’ was the highest-grossing animated film at the time, earning $1.072 billion worldwide.
It surpassed the previous record holder, ‘Toy Story 3’ with $1.063 billion.
As this is Disney’s first billion-dollar film, they definitely won’t be letting the franchise go anytime soon.
‘Frozen 2’ followed in 2019 and ‘Frozen 3’ is currently in the works.
Disney Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee recently teased that the franchise may also have a fourth film.
Jennifer Lee talking about Frozen 3 and 4:' Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 22, 2023
"We are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film." pic.twitter.com/q31E59hwbU
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 2013, Disney’s ‘Frozen’ hit theatres and we just can’t let it go
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbQm5doF_Uc
