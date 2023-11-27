From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of... 27 November 2023 3:40 PM
Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office Associates of a Cape Town gang leader allegedly threatened a city official inside council offices. 27 November 2023 3:02 PM
Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing: ‘We’ve found no evidence’ 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand. 27 November 2023 1:26 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
View all Politics
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish. 27 November 2023 8:48 AM
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
View all Business
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY! Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game are closing off Black Friday weekend with a bang! 27 November 2023 10:30 AM
From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body A 63-year-old patient who went for a routine colon screening was found to have an intact fly in his colon. 27 November 2023 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee! Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films. 27 November 2023 11:39 AM
Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today Take a look back at Jimi Hendrix's best songs. 27 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body

27 November 2023 10:22 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

A 63-year-old patient who went for a routine colon screening was found to have an intact fly in his colon.

This article is written courtesy of The Conversation with Adam Taylor, a Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre at Lancaster University.

Doctors in Missouri recently made a startling discovery. A 63-year-old patient who went for a routine colon screening was found to have an intact fly in his colon. The doctors had no idea how the fly survived the perilous journey through the patient’s digestive enzymes and stomach acid.

As a professor of anatomy, I come across many such stories of strange things found inside people – foreign bodies, we call them. Here is a roundup of some of them.

A lady in Taiwan recently made the news because a spider and its exoskeleton were found inside her ear. Spiders inside the body are fairly rare, and those with arachnophobia will be pleased to hear that, despite what some say, we don’t eat eight spiders a year in our sleep.

However, one unfortunate British postman had an unpleasant result of swallowing a spider, which bit him causing his throat to swell and impair breathing.

While the person giving a home to a spider had little choice in the matter, other people often find themselves ingesting or inhaling things they didn’t mean to. The vast majority of these people are children, particularly when learning to wean.

RELATED: Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery

Sadly, the location of these objects in the respiratory tract is one of the most common causes of death in children under three years of age.

Children tend to place things in their mouths, noses and ears. Things in the mouth and nose typically get inhaled and lodge in the respiratory tract, usually causing choking, which expels the object.

The things children are likely to inhale range from the familiar (toys, beads, magnets) to the unexpected (leeches and needles). And inhaled items vary by region. In western countries, it is peanuts that are inhaled the most, with hotdogs causing most deaths.

In south-east Asia and China it is bones and seeds, with most cases occurring around lunar new year. And in Middle Eastern, African and Mediterranean countries it is typically nuts or seeds.

Severalstudies have also shown that males are far more likely to inhale things than females.

Accidentally inhaling things is also an increasing risk as people get older and lose muscle tone. Things sometimes end up going “down the wrong way” – most notably food items, but things such as dentures have been lost too.

In some instances, things a child accidentally inhales can go unnoticed for decades. A postman from Preston, England, inhaled a Playmobil road cone as a child, but it was only discovered when the 47-year-old had his lungs scanned when he presented with a persistent cough.

While not 40 years in the finding, a man inhaled a pea, which was in place long enough for it to begin to sprout in his respiratory tract.

Official journal of the American College of Gastroenterology. Screengrab from The Conversation.
Official journal of the American College of Gastroenterology. Screengrab from The Conversation.

Swallowed items

Although inhalation is a common reason for things to end up in the body that shouldn’t be there, swallowing them is another common route.

Children are again the most likely group to end up in A&E due to swallowing foreign objects, such as coins or small toys. Most of these items will pass harmlessly through the digestive tract.

About 20% end up needing to be retrieved using an endoscope (a tube inserted into the mouth or anus), and 1% need surgery.

Magnets pose a greater risk when more than one has been consumed because they can attract each other through the loops of the bowel wall, causing tears in the bowel.

Ingestion of metallic objects that become lodged, without symptoms, can pose a future risk if they contain ferrous metals, making them magnetic. If the person has an MRI scan, they can become dislodged or heat up, causing damage.

…and at the other end

While things going in the mouth represent one entry point to the body, some people lose objects at the other end. This can be the vagina or the rectum.

Vaginal foreign bodies represent those that are medically necessary and those that are there for other reasons. Typical vaginal foreign bodies include pessaries or damaged intrauterine contraceptive devices that the patient may forget or not realise are broken.

They pose long-term risks to the patient from infection, fistulas (an abnormal opening between one hollow organ and another or between a hollow organ and the surface of the skin), and stone formation (calculi).

At this end of the body, there are also things found in the anus and rectum. Between 66% and 85% of those attending A&E with this complaint are men.

Image source: screengrab from The Conversation
Image source: screengrab from The Conversation

One of the biggest issues with foreign objects in the anus and rectum is they can become lodged, blocking the natural movement of intestinal contents. Over time, this can cause significant stretching of the tract and runs the risk of perforating or tearing the bowels.

There are many reasons people put foreign objects up their anus, ranging from the more common erotic reasons to the less common constipation relief.

While the reasons are diverse, they are surpassed by the variety of objects found at this end, including: apples, aubergine, brush, pens, carrots, pesticide containers, deodorant can (which represents a fire hazard during surgical removal), drinking glass, fizzy drinks bottles, baseball and probably most eye-watering is a whole coconut.

The issue with rectal foreign bodies is that the sphincters that keep your faeces inside, will do the same to objects that are pushed beyond them, many of which stretch the muscle wall of the rectum to the point where it cannot generate enough force to push the object back outside, meaning surgeons usually have to open the patient up to retrieve the item.

So, whether by accident or on purpose, things going into the body present a risk of death from choking through to bleeding to death. If an object is inhaled, ingested or inserted by accident or on purpose it should be reason enough to seek medical assistance. Flies, though, we can’t do much about.


This article first appeared on KFM : From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body




27 November 2023 10:22 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday

27 November 2023 12:47 PM

These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal power plant / Pixabay: catazul

Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised

27 November 2023 11:08 AM

Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly Americans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockasso/123rf.com

Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!

27 November 2023 10:30 AM

Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game are closing off Black Friday weekend with a bang!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Marathon runners. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings

27 November 2023 9:08 AM

Three athletes were robbed on the weekend at the Ultra-Trail in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When The Filter Fades book cover Photo: Facebook

SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars

26 November 2023 11:51 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘When The Filter Fades’. The synopsis? “For three young women in Joburg, the new age of internet celebrity presents them with obstacles, opportunities, opulence and a chance at fame, fortune and fierce fashion.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Julia Larson/pexels.com

'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice'

25 November 2023 7:03 PM

Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendations across various genres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies

25 November 2023 2:12 PM

“It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other people to be in the limelight.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’

25 November 2023 11:29 AM

The World Health Organisation has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lonely Girl sitting on a Doorway / Pexels: Pixabay

Why do some people who experience childhood trauma seem unaffected by it?

24 November 2023 5:40 PM

A traumatic event can change the course of a child’s life, but there are ways we can protect them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com

‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds

24 November 2023 2:36 PM

Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

Local

DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'

Local

Johannesburg Emergency Services still on high alert as heatwave persists

Local

EWN Highlights

SA’s badminton duo Ackerman and Laurens dominate Botswana Future Series

27 November 2023 8:14 PM

Friend of murdered KZN pastor Liezel de Jager hopes to see justice served

27 November 2023 8:09 PM

Meyiwa trial: Judge draws parallels between courtroom scuffle & conduct of MPs

27 November 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA