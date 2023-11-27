Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!





From cellphones to generators, televisions and appliances - most stores are offering Cyber Monday specials including Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game.

Take a look at what's on offer at these stores.

Takelaot

The iconic Blue Dot sale is still on and this Cyber Monday it's all about tech and home deals with up to 50% off on specific items.

Game

Televisions, cellphones and laptops - you can save up to R4000 on a TV!

Makro

Air fryers, espresso machines, UPSes and washing machines are the order of this Cyber Monday.

Superbalist

We'll just say that Superbalist has up to 80% off on selected items.

As with all online deals - check the terms and conditions and whether the deal is available online for delivery or in-store only before checking out.

