Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee!
Legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee would have celebrated his 83rd birthday on 27 November.
While he had a short career as an actor, he will forever be remembered for his on-screen persona and skills as a kung fu legend.
To celebrate Lee’s birthday, we look back at his eight best movies, ranked by The Manual:
8) ‘Marlowe’ [1969]
7) ‘The Way of The Dragon’ [1972]
6) ‘The Kid’ [1950]
5) ‘Fist of Fury’ [1972]
4) ‘The Big Boss’ [1971]
3) ‘Game of Death’ [1978]
2) ‘The Orphan’ [1960]
1) ‘Enter the Dragon’ [1973]
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee!
