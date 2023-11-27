Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee!

27 November 2023 11:39 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Bruce Lee

Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films.

Legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee would have celebrated his 83rd birthday on 27 November.

While he had a short career as an actor, he will forever be remembered for his on-screen persona and skills as a kung fu legend.

To celebrate Lee’s birthday, we look back at his eight best movies, ranked by The Manual:

8) ‘Marlowe’ [1969]

7) ‘The Way of The Dragon’ [1972]

6) ‘The Kid’ [1950]

5) ‘Fist of Fury’ [1972]

4) ‘The Big Boss’ [1971]

3) ‘Game of Death’ [1978]

2) ‘The Orphan’ [1960]

1) ‘Enter the Dragon’ [1973]


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee!




27 November 2023 11:39 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Bruce Lee

