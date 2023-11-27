Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Sport
arrow_forward
Sport

CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks

27 November 2023 11:52 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Palestine Solidarity Alliance
Israel-Palestine conflict

David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) will appoint an independent panel to determine whether SA under 19 captain David Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions Codes of Conduct when he made pro-Israel remarks at an awards ceremony last month.

Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” said Teeger.

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) made a formal complaint to CSA, whose board then resolved to assign an independent inquiry to be adjudicated by advocate Wim Trengove to investigate further.

The PSA is calling for the suspension of Teeger ahead of next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in South Africa.

His comments, according to the alliance, were “a provocative and inflammatory political statement”.

CSA say the inquiry will be conducted swiftly and the decision of Trengove as well as his reasons will be made public. CSA will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of the inquiry.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks




'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'

24 November 2023 10:34 AM

DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini.

Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'

22 November 2023 2:37 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

22 November 2023 9:00 AM

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

Aiden Markram (left) and Quinton de Kock (right) in action for the Proteas at the ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’

21 November 2023 3:28 PM

The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.

Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...

21 November 2023 12:33 PM

Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery.

Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor / Instagram: Rene Naylor

'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Reassessing the Proteas' World Cup journey: Insights from Herschelle Gibbs

19 November 2023 12:41 PM

Expressing concerns about the team's mindset, Gibbs highlighted, “We got the conditions wrong in the semi-final; choosing to bat first in those conditions was the wrong option, wrong choice."

