



JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is still on high alert for heatwave-related incidents.

This comes as the mercury is expected to continue to spike on Monday.

A significant heatwave took hold in various parts of the country last week, bringing with it unusually high temperatures.

It was expected to start easing up over the weekend, but the South African Weather Service said Gauteng residents are likely only get some respite from Tuesday, with residents in other parts of the country set to wait even longer.

Forecaster Molebohene Manthata explained: “We are expecting the heatwave conditions to persist mostly for today [Monday] over Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and then into tomorrow we are expecting them to persist over the Joe Gqabi and Matatiele Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape, the entire province of Limpopo, the Free State, the North West, as well as in places over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.”

Robert Mulaudzi, who spoke for the City of Johannesburg EMS, said they had not yet been notified of any major heatwave-related incidents, but they are prepared.

“Residents are still urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water, stay away from direct sunlight especially between 11 [am] and 3 [pm], take irregular brakes if you’re working directly into the sunlight, be on the lookout for veld fires, try and avoid making outdoor fires, which could be uncontrollable and can cause devastating damage to the environment.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Johannesburg Emergency Services still on high alert as heatwave persists