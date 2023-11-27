Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing: ‘We’ve found no evidence’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
UK-based Standard Chartered Bank has admitted liability in the rand fixing scandal and has agreed to pay a fine of R42.7 million to the Competition Commission.
It is also believed that they will co-operate with the investigation into the scandal and name names.
RELATED: Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement
Standard Bank is also being investigated, but Tshabalala insists that they were not involved.
We have looked at our call logs, we’ve looked at documentation, we’ve looked at people’s calls. And I can tell you is our traders conduct themselves with impeccable rectitude, as do our salesmen and women, and we’ve found no such evidence.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group
RELATED: Public Interest SA bays for the blood of British bank Standard Chartered
He adds that if there was any link to Standard Bank, they would own up to it.
Where people are guilty of wrongdoing, we will act. Where they are not, we will protect them.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group
More from Local
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'
70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place.Read More
Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband
Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.Read More
South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
Aside from a dark festive season, it appears that loadshedding is here to stay, according to Matthew Cruise.Read More
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy
While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst.Read More
Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office
Associates of a Cape Town gang leader allegedly threatened a city official inside council offices.Read More
Johannesburg Emergency Services still on high alert as heatwave persists
Continuing from last week, temperatures in Gauteng are still expected to spike on Monday, with the South African Weather Service saying residents will likely only get some respite on Tuesday.Read More
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.Read More
Man (45) to appear in court for murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager
The man was arrested on Friday morning and will appear on a murder charge at the Durban Magistrates Court.Read More
Are we in for a dark December? 'We can't be blind to reality' - energy analyst
South Africa was unexpectedly pushed into stage 6 load shedding, but for many, it feels much worse than that.Read More