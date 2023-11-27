Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M





David Bowie's handwritten lyric sheet for two of his songs could fetch up to £100,000 (R 2, 364, 000) on auction.

It includes the late singer's corrections, drafts and notes when creating his tracks 'Rock n Roll Suicide' and 'Suffragette City' before he passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Both songs feature on his 1972 classic 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars'.

Image source: screengrab from Omega auctions website

These lyric sheets are described as "an incredible artefact" by auction manager, Dan Muscatelli-Hampson.

The auction will take place on Tuesday, 28 November.

