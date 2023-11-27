Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
IFP
Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Buthelezi founded the IFP in 1975 and remained its president until 2019.

In September this year, he passed away at the age of 95.

Despite his passing, he is the face of the party for its 2024 election campaign.

RELATED: IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation

The party says it made this decision to honour its late founding president.

He will be on the t-shirts, he will be on the posters, he will even be on the ballot paper.

Lester Kiewit, CapeTalk presenter

Lester Kiewit argues that the IFP should move forward, focussing on rebuilding its brand.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper




Competitions
