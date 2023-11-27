Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office
The construction mafia in Cape Town is a huge problem and is apparently becoming increasingly bold.
Three associates of the alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, reportedly entered council offices to confront Human Settlements official Xolani Joja.
They were demanding that construction projects in the municipality be transferred to a company controlled by Stanfield called, Glomix.
Joja’s offices is on the same floor as the mayor.
Syndicates are becoming bolder and more brazen over time.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith says that the extortion they are seeing ranges from direct threats, to incredibly sophisticated commercial crime with multiple fake companies linked to crime bosses.
It requires us to have better commercial crime and cybercrime investigative and prosecutorial authorities.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
