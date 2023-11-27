South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
Mandy Wiener interviews Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert from Hohm Energy (skip to 6:34).
South Africans were in for a sour treat following a recent spike in loadshedding stages this past weekend.
According to reports, Johannesburg was plunged to Stage 8 due to the incorrect implementation of the schedule.
This meant that Joburg residents had no electricity for more than eight hours a day.
Aside from citizens needing to brace themselves for a dark festive season, Cruise predicts that we have to brace ourselves for five more dark years to come.
He adds solar power remains the solution to curb the effects of loadshedding.
It's very interesting that Eskom has still not officially announced that it's gone to Stage 8, yet in terms of how much megawatts it has shed on the grid, it technically has gone to Stage 8 a few times.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert – Hohm Energy
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst
Source : Pexels: Daniel Reche
