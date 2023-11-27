DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!'





Mandy Wiener interviews John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader (skip to 10:57).

Transnet said it might finish clearing the current backlog of goods at its Durban port by next year.

This comes after 70, 000 containers have been stuck at Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place.

On Monday, Steenhuisen conducted an oversight visit via helicopter to survey the congestion at the port.

He says that this 'crisis situation' is having a dire impact on our country's economy.

In order to combat this issue, one of the solutions proposed by Steenhuisen, is the establishment of a special task team to deal with the congestion.

🚀 Getting ready for take off! Today the DA is assessing the Durban port crisis which threatens to damage South Africa’s economy ahead of the festive season.#TransnetCrisis #DAoversight pic.twitter.com/VIshVxk0JV ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 27, 2023

📹 This is what President Ramaphosa and his uncaring government don't want you to see! An aerial view of the Durban port crisis.



The DA is accessing the unfolding crisis which threatens to damage SA’s economy.



Watch it live: https://t.co/vRFCdcaaql#TransnetCrisis #DAoversight pic.twitter.com/8UAQu0EcvM ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 27, 2023

It's a crisis situation. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader

This is a huge economic impact on South Africa. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader

We keep getting told things are going to get better, but they're actually getting worse. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader

