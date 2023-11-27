Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband
DURBAN - The man accused of killing a KwaZulu-Natal pastor Liezel de Jager in October 2021 is her husband.
Werner de Jager briefly appeared in court on Monday.
He is charged with the 2021 murder which took place in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
The matter was postponed to December for a bail application.
Werner de Jager appeared in court wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a black top.
State prosecutor, Nqobile Mathibela, told the court that the accused’s lawyer was not available for Monday.
"Your worship, I have received a message from the advocate that is going to be representing the accused and is going to be available on the next date your worship, and he gave me a date to set for a bail application."
This led to the matter being postponed for bail.
The case will now return to court on 7 December.
[IN PICTURES] Werner de Jager in court, he is accused of strangling his wife Liezel de Jager to death in October 2021. He was arrested in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/GCbnIFxQdl' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Man accused of killing KZN pastor Liezel de Jager revealed as her husband
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
