The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
Summer's here, and we all need an air conditioner or at least a fan to keep us cool during those unbearably hot days.
But what happens when loadshedding hits?
That's why the MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is the must have gadget this summer, thanks to its portable design, which allows for it to be powered by a Power Bank as well as the normal wall socket.
A 10 000 m/ah power bank will offer 6 to 8 hours running time which is perfect for your camping, caravanning, beach holidays or the dreaded Stage 6 loadshedding.
Besides it portability, its a perfect fan for a bedroom to help you sleep at night with noise level starting from just 20dB, which is considered as 'whisper quiet'.
It works fantastically. They're very quiet. They don't make a noise.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It has four speeds, and even the fastest speed is relatively quiet. It's cordless and it has its own battery.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It comes with a remote control and a timer setting, so you can make sure it automatically switches off in the middle of the night before you start feeling cold.
At a cost if R 2,500, it might be a little pricey for a fan, but the manufacturers do produce a cheaper, less powerful version, but still good enough to keep your bedroom cool on those humid nights.
The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator costs R1,000.
