South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss





John Perlman interviews Andile Dlamini, Head of Group Communications for Volkswagen SA.

Volkswagen AG board member and Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schaefer has urged the South African government to 'focus' on fixing the country's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

In a country that faces a crippling energy crisis, Schaefer says he is 'very worried' about the future of the company's operations in this country.

As a result of the power cuts, the Kariega plant has lost 10 days of production this year, equating to 6500 cars, says Dlamini.

In addition, VW is struggling to receive parts from the ports of Durban and Ngqura, resulting in further delays and losses.

On days when stages four and five have been implemented, production needs to come to a complete standstill and workers don't earn wages as a 'no work no pay' rule applies.

Dlamini says that they're unable to meet demand, it's 'not a good vote of confidence on South Africa'.

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

It's a warning to our government to just say please listen to us, help us ease the way of doing things in South Africa. Andile Dlamini, Head of Group Communications – Volkswagen SA

