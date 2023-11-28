Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation

28 November 2023 8:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Zahara

The family confirms the singer has been in hospital for the past week after complaining of pain.

The family of Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana confirms that the multi-award-winning songstress has been hospitalised.

This after unconfirmed reports surfaced that she was rushed to intensive care, allegedly in need of a liver transplant.

In a statement issued on Monday (27 November), the family says she has been receiving treatment for a week after complaining about pain.

“The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.”

The family has thanked fans and friends for their support during this time.

“We are asking for privacy on this matter and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara.”


This article first appeared on 947 : Zahara's family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation




