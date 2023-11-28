



MrBeast's latest video is, predictably, racking up the views by the gazillions.

In the video, he compares jobs that pay anything from $1 to $10 million.

The job that paid the least involved panning for gold which paid R18.65 ($1) a year while signing with an NFL team paid R186 534 000 ($10 million).

MrBeast's overall experience is disbelief as he captioned the video saying, 'I can’t believe they actually hired me, lol."

Watch MrBeast's experience below:

This article first appeared on KFM : 'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs