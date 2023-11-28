



Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town athlete and mugging victim.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Leslie travelled all the way from the UK to take part in the RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town.

Unfortunately, he was one of those targeted and mugged by opportunistic criminals along the route.

Leslie says that he was on the trail when three men pulled a gun and a knife on him and another runner, and took all of their belongings.

RELATED: Trail runners mugged during race

Thankfully no one was hurt. Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim

He says the muggers were extremely aggressive and it was a scary experience.

When they point a gun right in your face, it is not something you get used to. Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim

However, he says that most of the experience was wonderful, despite this scary incident, and he was glad they decided to complete the race.

RELATED: RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings

FILE: Marathon runners. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

In the moment you just decide to keep going because otherwise you let the bad guys win. Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim

99.9% of it was wonderful, it was just this one bad event... you just have to focus on the good. Al Leslie, RMB Ultra Trail CT Athlete/Mugging Victim

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘You have to keep going or the bad guys win’ – RMB Ultra Trail mugging victim