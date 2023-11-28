Department of Justice has 'comprehensive plan' to fix ailing Master's Office





Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Master of the High Court serves the public in respect of Deceased Estates, Liquidations (Insolvent Estates), Registration of Trusts, Tutors and Curators, as well as Administration of the Guardian's Fund.

However, between long queues, slow systems, backlogs, loss of documents, and other issues, trying to get anything done at the Master’s Office is a nightmare.

This affects a number of vulnerable people who may have lost a breadwinner, or become orphaned, and cannot get access to funds they are entitled to.

As a result, the Department of Justice has announced a rescue plan for the Master’s Office.

Jeffery says that there are definite issues with service delivery at many Master’s offices but he does not believe it is in a state of total collapse.

It is clear that the problems are more acute at some offices and not others. John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development

There is a lot that needs to be done, it is definitely nowhere near where it should be in terms of service delivery. John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development

Department of Justice. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

He says that part of what they are doing to fix the issues is putting generators in to mitigate loadshedding and seconding staff from other offices to deal with shortages.

In addition to this, they are working on the IT problems they have been facing.

There is quite a comprehensive plan to address the problems. John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development