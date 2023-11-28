WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic police have seized marijuana with an estimated street value of R16 million after stopping a truck on the N1 highway.
The vehicle was pulled over during a routine stop between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka on Saturday.
While inspecting the truck's two trailers, the officers detected 40 bags of compressed cannabis.
The driver was arrested and detained at the Laingsburg Police Station.
Just last week, provincial traffic officers intercepted a marijuana shipment worth R7 million in a joint operation, also on the N1 in Worcester, after authorities received a tip-off.
"I'm thrilled with this remarkable haul of illicit drugs, which will not make its way into our communities, and the overall results achieved by our provincial traffic officers in collaboration with the South African Police Services and local authorities," said Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1
Source : SAPS.
