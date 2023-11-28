



Lester Kiewit speaks to Climatologist, Professor Francois Engelbrecht.

Buckle up, summer is going to be a scorcher.

Over the next few months, Engelbrecht says that South Africans should expect "a typical summer season."

This summer will be influenced by an El Niño event (the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean) which is predicted to reach peak intensity in late 2023 and dissipate by mid-2024, says Engelbrecht.

He adds that the last time El Niño influenced a summer season was in 2015, making temperatures "above normal and above average."

Engelbrecht also predicts a "high number of heatwaves, extreme temperatures and below normal rainfall."

He attributes the "above average" summer temperature to global warming.

Global warming is bringing extreme heat more frequently across the planet. Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A number of heatwaves and extreme temperatures' expected for SA's summer season