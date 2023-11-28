A look into the most feared (alleged) crime boss in SA, Ralph Stanfield
Lester Kiewit speaks to Aron Hyman, investigative journalist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Stanfield has been implicated in multiple criminal activities, the most brazen being his alleged associates threatening city officials in their offices.
He is the nephew of Colin Stanfield who was the former leader of the gangs 'The Firm' and 'The 28s', both of which Ralph is alleged to have inherited.
RELATED: Brazen construction mafia threatens official in council office
The organisation he supposedly controls is believed to be behind large-scale drug trafficking, gun trafficking, murder, extortion, and tender rigging as a part of the construction mafia.
However, the crimes he is currently being charged with are all small-scale offences with the attention to frustrate him in a war of attrition, which has proven to be successful in the prosecution of crime bosses in other countries over the decades.
RELATED: Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy
Hyman says that Stanfield stands accused of attempted murder and fraud.
He is allegedly, probably the most feared underworld boss in South Africa.Aron Hyman, Investigative Journalist
He adds that Stanfield and other gangsters will find a number of ways to apply pressure on construction projects in order to get a share of the money intended for the project.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A look into the most feared (alleged) crime boss in SA, Ralph Stanfield
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA
Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday
The ailing utility says that for next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.Read More
‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings.Read More
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'
Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head.Read More
Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive
Dr Virginia Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
State opposed to granting man accused of Joburg teacher murder bail
Bafana Makhunela, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kirsten Kluyts’s murder and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.Read More
WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1
On Saturday, a truck was pulled over during a routine stop between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka where officers found 40 bags of compressed cannabis while inspecting its two trailers.Read More
Cape Town artist designs 'Taxis for Peace' as symbols of #FreePalestine movement
These taxis drive with purpose, thanks to local artist, Thania Petersen.Read More