Cape Town artist designs 'Taxis for Peace' as symbols of #FreePalestine movement
On Saturday, 25 November outside the Castle in Cape Town, local artist, Thania Petersen launched 'Taxis for Peace Project.'
Petersen's peace project involves redesigning the outside of some taxis using artwork to communicate a public message of solidarity, peace, activism and awareness with the #FreePalestine movement through visual art.
If you see taxis around the City adorned with black and white keffiyeh patterns, pink and green watermelons, Palestinian maps, flags with the chant of liberation: 'from the river to the sea' typography and faces of victims that have been killed - Petersen is behind these mobile symbols of Palestine.
In one of Petersen's Instagram posts, the caption explains that her art on wheels can also be seen as a protest against "the ongoing genocide" of the Palestinian people which "South Africa stands against."
These taxis have been praised as a phenomenal way to represent and visualise the language of oppressed Palestinians.
Here they are, taxis with purpose.
The taxis will operate on different routes in Cape Town and is part of Petersen's ongoing work which is also exhibited at the Infecting the City (ITC) festival.
ITC is a vibrant and innovative annual public arts festival that takes place in the City of Cape Town committed to making art freely available to everyone.
Here's to art with purpose.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town artist designs 'Taxis for Peace' as symbols of #FreePalestine movement
