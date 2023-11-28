Climate crisis: what to consider if you’re questioning whether to have children

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'All I remember was the intense pain' – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings. 28 November 2023 4:23 PM
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain' Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head. 28 November 2023 2:43 PM
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain' Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head. 28 November 2023 2:43 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector's Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group. 28 November 2023 1:58 PM
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool! 27 November 2023 8:21 PM
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho't left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho't left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people. 28 November 2023 12:39 PM
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity. 28 November 2023 12:37 PM
'I can't believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector's fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn't imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Climate crisis: what to consider if you’re questioning whether to have children

28 November 2023 11:51 AM
by The Conversation
Pregnant
The Conversation
climate crisis

In the end, the choice is deeply personal. The only “right” answer is the one that is best for you.

Article by Jasmine Fledderjohann, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Lancaster University and Laura Sochas, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, School of Social and Political Science, The University of Edinburgh.

The warnings about the disastrous impact we are having on our planet are becoming more dire. The UN Environment Programme’s most recent emissions gap report, which tracks our progress in limiting global warming, revealed that the world is on course for a “hellish” 3°C of global heating before the end of this century.

How can you plan for a family when the outlook is so bleak? A recent study, conducted by Hope Dillarstone, Laura Brown and Elaine Flores from University College London, has reviewed existing evidence to shed light on how the climate crisis is shaping decisions about whether to have children or not.

Analysing research published between 2012 and 2022, the researchers found that people who were concerned about the climate crisis typically wanted to have few children or no children at all. Concerns about overpopulation and overconsumption, uncertainty about the future, and worries about meeting their family’s needs were among the factors driving people’s desire for smaller families.

Overpopulation and overconsumption

Do you feel guilty about your potential child’s carbon footprint? Perhaps you’re frustrated by the materialistic values of modern society and the inevitability of overconsumption? These issues also came up in several of the reviewed studies.

There is a long, problematic, and very political history behind the idea of overpopulation. In various forms, the idea has been floating around since at least the late 18th century. It has led to unethical “population control” measures in some countries.

Some (such as Paul Ehrlich, author of the controversial 1960s book “The Population Bomb”) argue that there are already too many people living on our planet and that the sheer number of people is causing our current environmental crisis. But what overpopulation arguments frequently miss is that it’s not just about how many people are on the planet, but also how sustainably we live that matters. Numbers cannot tell the full story.

The urgency with which we need to tackle the climate crisis also implies that opting not to have children for the sake of the climate would now prove insufficient and ineffective. Even with reduced fertility, the population will continue to grow because of population momentum. Even if the fertility rate is declining, there is still a large number of people of reproductive age in the global population, resulting in more births than deaths.

The participants of several studies pointed out that more structural solutions, such as drastic reductions in carbon emissions, are urgently needed and promise to be more effective than reducing family size.

Uncertainty about the future

Are you worried your future children may not be able to enjoy nature due to damaged ecosystems? Perhaps you’re concerned about a more catastrophic outcome, such as full societal collapse? The review shows that these are major themes influencing people’s decision to have fewer children, particularly for those living in the US, Canada, Europe and New Zealand.

These concerns are understandable. The UN’s recent emissions gap report concluded that there is only a 14% chance that the world will limit global warming to the maximum 1.5°C rise that is being called for by climate scientists.

At the same time, hundreds of millions of people around the globe are already experiencing the catastrophic consequences of climate change in their everyday lives. In Zambia and Ethiopia, for example, climate change concerns are having much more immediate impacts on childbearing.

In Zambia and Ethiopia, people desired fewer children to meet subsistence needs / Wikimedia Commons: Francis ackson soko
In Zambia and Ethiopia, people desired fewer children to meet subsistence needs / Wikimedia Commons: Francis ackson soko

In a study from 2021, which explored the impact of droughts on Zambian women’s social and financial well-being and their reproductive lives, one participant said: “The six children I desire to have may not have enough food to eat.” But in order to have fewer children, people require access to contraception, the supply of which can be disrupted, particularly in times of crisis.

In parallel, other respondents in Zambia reported that they are considering having more children to provide financial and labour support. This highlights how the climate crisis is already and very directly impeding reproductive justice – the right to have children, to not have children, and to parent in safe and healthy environments – especially in the global south (lower-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America).

Childbearing as a political choice

Ultimately, the climate crisis is a collective, and therefore political, crisis. We are much more likely to avoid the worst climate outcomes if we mandate our governments to drastically reduce the emissions generated by industry and consumers than if we concentrate on changing our own individual behaviours.

One study included in the review made this point by analysing how environmental activists approached childbearing decisions. Some decided not to have children as a means of exerting political pressure and advocacy, for example, through the former BirthStrike movement.

For others, not having children was a choice made to free up time and energy for political and advocacy activities centring on the climate crisis. Some people instead saw having children as a way of raising future activists.

In the end, the choice is deeply personal. The only “right” answer is the one that is best for you. But we can all do more to make sure policies help everyone enact their own choices.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023

28 November 2023 3:32 PM

There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.

© Serg_v/123rf.com

Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce

28 November 2023 2:52 PM

Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.

Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season

28 November 2023 2:33 PM

Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.

Image source: Instagram screengrab @louisaholst

Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!

28 November 2023 2:14 PM

'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights. Photo: Supplied

Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights opens this weekend

28 November 2023 1:08 PM

Don’t miss out on all the holiday magic.

Dentist Checking Teeth of a Person / Pexels: Arvind Philomin

How to check your mouth for early signs of cancer

28 November 2023 12:43 PM

When getting to see a dentist is hard, it is vital that you check your mouth for early signs of cancer.

Image source: news.com.au

Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…

28 November 2023 8:45 AM

Baba Vanga (blind psychic) reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are her predictions for 2024 up until 5079.

From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday

27 November 2023 12:47 PM

These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).

Coal power plant / Pixabay: catazul

Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised

27 November 2023 11:08 AM

Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly Americans.

